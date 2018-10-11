Eugenie’s bridal party revealed

Princess Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Friday. Picture: AFP

PRINCESS Eugenie will have a gaggle of royal and high society bridesmaids and pageboys accompany her down the aisle at her wedding on Friday to wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.

Adorable Princess Charlotte, the three-year-old daughter of Eugenie's cousins Prince William and his wife Catherine, will be in the bridal party, along with her five-year-old brother Prince George.

Savannah Philips, 7, the daughter of another of Eugenie's cousins Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, will be another bridesmaid, along with her six-year-old sister Isla.

Peter's mother is Princess Anne, sister to Eugenie's father Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Mia Tindall, the four-year-old daughter of another cousin of Eugenie's, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike, will also join the bridal party at St George's Chapel.

Kate with George and Charlotte at her sister Pippa’s wedding in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

So will Maud Windsor, 5, a goddaughter of Princess Eugenie and daughter of Lady Frederick and Lord Frederick Windsor, and a classmate of Prince George's at St Thomas's Battersea.

Theodora Williams, the six-year-old daughter of singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, rounds out the bridesmaids, which is what flower-girls are called in the United Kingdom.

Prince George will be joined by one other pageboy, Louis de Givenchy, the six-year-old son of JP Morgan banker Olivier De Givenchy and his wife Zoe.

Mia Tindall, the daughter of. Zara and Mike Tindall, will also feature in the wedding. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Princess Eugenie's sister and best friend Princess Beatrice, 30, will be her maid of honour, while Mr Brooksbank's brother Thomas will be his best man.

Two other cousins of Eugenie's, Lady Louise, 14, and James, Viscount Severn, 10, will be "special attendants.''

The pair are the children of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.

The royal family will be out in force for the wedding on Friday morning at the chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princes William and Harry and their wives Catherine and Meghan among the guests.

The bride’s mother, Sarah Ferguson has had a frosty relationship with Prince Philip. Picture: Getty Images

A call on whether Prince Philip will attend will be made on the day. Picture: Getty Images

The 97-year-old Prince Philip, husband of the Queen, will decide on Friday morning whether his health will permit him to attend.

Princess Anne’s granddaughters Isla and Savannah Phillips will be a part of the bridal party. Picture: Getty Images

He did attend the wedding in May at the same chapel of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle.

The six-year-old daughter of Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field will be in the bridal party. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

However he had a well-publicised falling-out with Eugenie's mother, Sarah the Duchess of York, when she separated from Prince Andrew, and it is not known if he is prepared to appear in official photographs with Sarah on the big day.

Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, is travelling on a royal tour in Scotland and will not attend.