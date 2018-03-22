Menu
Login
News

King William? Prince shows mettle in knighting music royalty

by Seniors News

MOVE over Prince Charles, the real king has arrived.

Prince William gave a sneak peek into the future of the monarchy after again taking over the Queen and his father's duties by knighting Beatles legend Ringo Starr.

The second-in-line to the throne was at his regal best as the 'Fab Four' drummer kneeled to be honoured for his services to music at Buckingham Palace.

Starr, along with his bandmates, was awarded MBE's in 1965 but he now joins fellow Beatles survivor, Paul McCartney, with the prefix of 'Sir' to his title.

The 77-year-old admitted to suffering to nerves throughout the ceremony but was quick to see the lighter side of becoming a knight.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

"I expect you to use it," he told a reporter who asked him if he'll start using his new title.

However, there were no such nerves for the king-in-waiting.

Prince William first took the honour when he began take on more duties in 2013.

Related Items

Topics:  buckingham palace prince william ringo starr the beatles the royals

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
These Vampires live on jazz

These Vampires live on jazz

THE ARIA and Australian Music Prize nominated jazz-world band are playing locally this week.

Byron solar train stays on track

ROLLING: Byron Bay Railway Company's solar train.

Solar train stays on track in Byron Bay

Byron Bay are finals bound

PITCH PERFECT: Byron Bay's Levi Shouldice took 5-42 against Lennox Head on Saturday.

Byron head for cricket finals.

Boardriders season finally catches a wave

BIG WIN: Bryce Cameron wins the men's open at the Boardriders meet.

Waves arrive for Boardriders kick off

Local Partners