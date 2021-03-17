Prince Philip finally leaves hospital

Prince Philip has been discharged from hospital in London and was seen leaving by car after a four-week stay and a heart operation.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII's private hospital in Marylebone a month ago after feeling "unwell".

Buckingham Palace initially said it was just a "precautionary measure" but the Queen's husband, who turns 100 in June, ended up facing his longest-ever hospital stay.

The Duke was treated for an infection and was transferred to a specialist cardiac unit at the state-run St Bartholomew's Hospital for heart procedure before returning to King Edward VII.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes," said a statement from the Palace.

The prince is understood to be in good spirits.

Staff were seen setting up a white, folding screen next to a black BMW at the rear of the hospital on Tuesday morning before Philip was walked to the vehicle and helped into the backseat.

The Duke of Edinburgh looked wan but was dressed smartly in a white shirt as he departed, it is believed heading to Windsor Castle to join the Queen.

It is his longest-ever stay in hospital, and comes after a series of health issues in recent years.

After a "successful procedure" for his pre-existing heart problem at St Barts, one of the country's leading specialist cardiac centres, Philip returned to King Edward VII's ten days ago.

Camilla Parker-Bowles said at the time that the prince was "slightly improving" but his treatment for an infection and pre-existing heart condition "hurts at moments".

Prince Charles was able to visit his father, looking sombre as he left, despite reports that the Queen and other royals would only be allowed inside during "exceptional circumstances" due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prince Edward said last month that he had spoken to his father on the phone and he was "looking forward to getting out".

Prince Harry reportedly rang the Queen to ask after his grandfather and was quarantining in California in preparation to fly back at a moment's notice should Philip's condition worsen.

The Duke of Edinburgh's health scare has coincided with the blow-up in the royal family, with Harry and wife Meghan making bombshell revelations of racism and a lack of care in their CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. There were even calls to delay the interview out of respect for his condition.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public after completing more than 22,000 solo events and thousands more alongside the Queen. He is now by far the longest-serving consort of any British monarch.

Both the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen, 94, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January at Windsor Castle.

The Queen's husband of 73 years was flown by helicopter to King Edward VII's hospital from their home at Sandringham in Norfolk just over a year ago for treatment for a "pre-existing condition". The Palace would not go into details about his ailment or the nature of his treatment at the time.

He had treatment for a blocked coronary artery in 2011, a bladder infection in 2012 and exploratory surgery on his abdomen in June 2013. He also spent two nights in hospital in 2017 just before his retirement from public life - a move the Palace insisted was not health-related.

In April 2018 he had a hip replacement operation but he had recovered well for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding a month later.

At the start of 2019, the Duke was involved in a car crash when the Land Rover Freelander he was driving flipped over after a collision with another vehicle near the Sandringham estate.

TIMELINE OF PHILIP'S HOSPITAL STAY

Tuesday February 16 - The duke is admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital on a precautionary basis after feeling unwell. He travels from Windsor Castle by car. Philip is said to be in "good spirits" and walks into the private hospital unaided. He is expected to stay for a few days.

Friday February 19 - Sources say Philip is now expected to remain in hospital for "observation and rest" over the weekend and into the next week. Saturday February 20 - The Prince of Wales makes a 200 mile-round trip to see his father, spending around half an hour at the hospital.

Tuesday February 23 - Seven days after the duke was admitted, the Palace says he is being treated for an infection and is "comfortable and responding to treatment", but is not expected to leave hospital for several more days. The Earl of Wessex says the duke is a "lot better" and looking forward to getting out.

Monday March 1 - Philip is transferred in an ambulance to St Bartholomew's Hospital for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace says. The duke is shielded from public view by large umbrellas as he leaves King Edward VII's Hospital.

Friday March 5 - Prince Philip is moved back to the private hospital to recuperate from a heart operation at the specialist cardiac unit, Buckingham Palace reveals.

Tuesday March 16 - The duke leaves King Edward VII's hospital by car.

