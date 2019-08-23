Prince Andrew’s ‘foot massage’ scandal

Britain's Prince Andrew was allegedly seen getting a foot massage at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment. Picture: Leon Neal/AFP

AN INCRIMINATING email exchange has revealed fresh details of Prince Andrew's troubling connections with millionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Writing for The New Republic, author Evgeny Morozov published a series of emails sent between him and his literary agent John Brockman.

The prominent American agent was acquainted with Epstein - who took his own life in prison on August 10 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges - and was encouraging his client to get in touch with the "billionaire science philanthropist".

In one email, Mr Brockman claimed he had seen Britain's Prince Andrew receiving a foot massage from a young woman in Epstein's luxury New York apartment.

In the email sent in September 2013, Mr Brockman described the scene in detail.

"Last time I visited his house (the largest private residence in NYC), I walked in to find him in a sweatsuit and a British guy in a suit with suspenders getting foot massages from two young well-dressed Russian women," the email reads.

"After grilling me for a while about cybersecurity, the Brit, named Andy, was commenting on the Swedish authorities and the charges against Julian Assange. 'We think they're liberal in Sweden, but it's more like Northern England as opposed to Southern Europe', he said. 'In Monaco, Albert works 12 hours a day, but at 9pm, when he goes out, he does whatever he wants and nobody cares. But, if I do it, I'm in big trouble'.

"At that point I realised that the recipient of Irina's foot massage was His Royal Highness, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York."

A week after the alleged incident took place, the New York Post ran its infamous front cover of Epstein and Prince Andrew walking together with the headline "Prince & Perv".

Prince Andrew and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were allegedly seen receiving massages from young women a week before this cover aired.

The emails between Mr Brockman and Mr Morozov took place nearly three years after the New York Post's photos were taken in Central Park.

Video footage captured just a day after the New York snaps were taken showed Prince Andrew waving at a brunette woman believed to be former Australian prime minister Paul Keating's daughter Katherine Keating.

In his piece, Mr Morozov explained his frustration at Mr Brockman's continued silence over his relationship with Epstein.

"It's been more than a month since Epstein was arrested on the latest charges. Still, no word on the issue. And, now that I've found that old email he sent me, I cannot believe that he knew absolutely nothing of Epstein's wild sexual escapades," Mr Morozov wrote.

Jeffrey Epstein took his own life on August 10. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP



It is believed the Duke was first introduced to Epstein through British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who previously dated the American financier.

In 2001, Prince Andrew was photographed with a teenage Virginia Giuffre, who has claimed in court documents she was forced into "sexual relations" with the royal.

Buckingham Palace has released a statement regarding the claims, saying "any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue", and Prince Andrew was "appalled" by the allegations against Epstein.