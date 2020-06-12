Meat heir snaps up $7m mansion

The multimillion-dollar beachfront house spans 500sq m across three levels and comes with a lift and multiple garages.

THE heir to the Primo Smallgoods empire has emerged as the owner of a beachfront pad at Broadbeach approved for a nine-level luxury beachfront project.

Government records show BH Broadbeach Pty Ltd, which lists Brad Hunt, the son of Primo Smallgoods co-founder John Hunt, as its sole director, is the new owner of 2 First Ave after splashing out $7.1 million for the property.

Primo Smallgoods heir Brad Hunt has emerged as the buyer of the beachfront mansion at 2 First Ave, Broadbeach. Picture: Jerad Williams

It was sold by veteran developer Kevin Seymour, who bought the house for $6 million in March, 2018, and later laid plans for a nine-level apartment building called Solace.

Mr Seymour earlier this year abandoned those plans and listed the house for sale, making a tidy $1.1 million profit when the Hunt company signed a contract for $7.1 million in January.

The sale settled last month.

Mr Hunt could not be reached for comment.

The businessman is no stranger to the property game.

In March this year he sold his Clontarf mansion in Sydney for $8.8 million to cricketing legend Brett Lee. The mansion had been on the market for three years before it sold.

The Clontarf mansion in Sydney which sold for $8.8 million.

Mr Seymour's Solace building was to have full-floor apartments that started above $3 million, with two earmarked for family.

He previously said the project would be "world class".

Originally published as Primo heir snaps up $7m Coast mansion