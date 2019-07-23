Menu
‘Pretty crap’: Aly’s on-air apology

23rd Jul 2019 5:16 AM

 

Waleed Aly has issued an on-air apology after joking about Steve Price during a segment on The Project.

Aly took the unusual step of saying sorry to Price live on air during Monday night's episode after cracking a joke about the radio host's height.

Discussing a story about a two-year-old US boy who had gone missing after using his toy tractor to go on a joy ride to a fair, Aly joked to Price that "the tractor in that story looks like your tractor".

Aly's joke about Price's height had the panel in stitches.
Aly's lighthearted gibe drew laughter from panellists Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar, with Price also appearing to take it in his stride.

"Aw, short jokes so early!" Price replied with a smile.

"Pretty funny though," a laughing Bickmore added.

But just 10 minutes later Aly decided to address his earlier joke and clear the air with Price before an ad break.

"Before I made a joke at your expense, it was a short joke you're right … not good enough by me, sorry about that," Aly said to Price.

The rest of The Project panel seemed surprised by Aly's apology to Price.
"No, that's OK," Price replied. "I've been putting up with it my whole life."

"I know, and I never make those jokes and I know you personally don't actually care," Aly continued.

"But after you said it (was a short joke), yeah no that was pretty crap."

"You didn't need to say that, thank you," Price said.

"No, I think I probably did," Aly said.

It's not the first time someone on The Project panel has taken a swipe at Price over his height, with the talkback radio host's stature often joked about on the show.

Discussing a proposed fine for people who text while walking in 2016, Bickmore asked Price: "Do you run into more people because you're shorter?"

 

 

"Well, that's a nice slap," Price responded. "Do you get chatted up by more people because you're blonde?"

Price's height has also played out in his feud with radio veteran John Laws, who accused him of having "Small Man Syndrome" after he made fun of Laws' hair while talking about their feud on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

"He's very small. Well, vertically very small," Laws told Fitzy and Wippa in 2017.

 

Price smiled in response to Aly’s joke
