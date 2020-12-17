Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
Crime

Prestigious school’s ex-principal in court on fraud charges

by Patrick Billings
17th Dec 2020 1:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Brisbane principal at one of the state's most prestigious primary schools has appeared in court for the first time on fraud charges.

John Leonard Webster, who previously ran Wellers Hill State School, is facing nearly 50 charges of fraud and one count of misconduct in public office.

His wife Suzette Webster, 55, who was a teacher at the school, has been charged with 14 fraud offences.

They appeared briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

John Webster's lawyer Leigh Rollason said they were waiting for material from the prosecution.

Suzette Webster's lawyer asked for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Both were granted bail to appear in court early next year.

The charges follow an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission which alleged the husband and wife "fraudulently accessed leave entitlements" at the Tarragindi school.

Originally published as Prestigious school's ex-principal, wife in court on fraud charges

court crime fraud john webster suzette webster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘EXTREME CAUTION’: Landslips, potholes, damaged roads

        Premium Content ‘EXTREME CAUTION’: Landslips, potholes, damaged roads

        News THE weather has left its mark on the Northern Rivers’ road network. These are some of the worst roads in our region right now.

        • 17th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        Nimbin’s main water supply cut during freak storm

        Premium Content Nimbin’s main water supply cut during freak storm

        News Residents urged to only use water for essential purposes as crews work to repair...

        ‘Make the safe decision’: clear warning from SES

        ‘Make the safe decision’: clear warning from SES

        News THE organisation has urged people in the Lismore area to stay safe around...

        Bungawalbin was burning this time last year, now flooding

        Premium Content Bungawalbin was burning this time last year, now flooding

        News It has been a double whammy for the tiny community over the past 12 months.