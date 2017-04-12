Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

NORTH Coast developers will be eyeing off the now defunct Bangalow Community Health Centre, which has just gone on the market for $1.45 million plus GST.
The sale of the Granuaille Rd property is being managed by North Coast Commercial, with agent Chris Harley saying he had already fielded several enquiries.
"We've had a lot of early interest in the last couple of weeks. Bangalow is a very strong village," he said.
The property includes three titles which span a total of 1749m2.
Mr Harley said the site had plenty of potential uses including continuing its use as a medical facility, office space, or the development of residential property.
"We've also had people looking at combinations of that," he said. "It's got three titles, it's a large parcel of land with a substantial building on it which would be attractive to be altered to (the buyer's) requirements.
"In some respects it could be altered to a residence. With 1749m2 of land, which is a large block in central Bangalow. (The land) alone will reach a seven figure sum."
"You could pull it down and sell one block off and keep the other two."
The 279m2 brick building includes seven consulting rooms, a reception area, kitchen, and a large board room and amenities. It also includes a sealed bitumen car park providing parking for 10 vehicles, plus a garage underneath.
Mr Harley said medical professionals looking for a site to cater for the town's needs might find the property perfect, and it was already approved for that useage.
It is located at 29-33 Granuaille Rd, about 500m north of the Lismore Rd and Granuaille Rd roundabout.
