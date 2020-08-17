Pressure mounts to rename ‘racist’ QLD island

The Palaszczuk Government says it would consider changing the names of places associated with British aristocrats and politicians who were in favour of slavery following calls from Queenslanders.

A petition from 400 people lodged with the parliament has requested the move, starting with Russell Island - named for Lord Russell who voted against slavery abolition.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham has asked the petitioners for more information on their suggestions.

"I am aware that some place names chosen in the past might not be considered appropriate today," he wrote in a response tabled in parliament on Monday.

"In recent years the department has been removing racist names that are clearly inappropriate."

He said his department had processes in place for raising matters for consideration and members of the community were welcome to make suggestions.

The petition seeks to bring to the attention of MPs places in Queensland that "have been named after British aristocrats and politicians who were slave traders or pro-slavery in their public life".

Russell Island lies in southern Moreton Bay.

"Your petitioners, therefore, request the House to discover and rename all places named for British aristocrats and politicians who were in favour of slavery or who voted against the slavery abolition laws introduced in Britain in the early part of the 19th century.

"The first to be considered should be Russell Island named for Lord Russell who voted against slavery abolition."

The petition was signed by 393 people and lodged last month, with the government's response to it released Monday morning.

"It is important to remember that regardless of their origins, any place name changes need to be thoroughly considered," Mr Lynham wrote.

He asked the petitioners to "provide more information" to the department if they wished to make naming suggestions.

The Minister said the names of two mountains in the Rockhampton area - formerly Jim Crow Mountain and Mount Wheeler had their indigenous names of Baga and Gai-i reinstated in the past year.