No end in sight to sunny days for the week

No rain predicted for the Northern Rivers this week Michael Nolan

BEAUTIFUL weather for Father's Day weekend will be followed by a week of more beautiful weather.

This is because a high pressure system is located over the northern Tasman Sea and warm air from central Australia ahead of a cold front will contract to the far northeast today.

Today

It will be sunny with winds northwesterly 15-20km/h tending westerly 15-25km/h in the morning, then becoming light in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures will reach a Summer-inspiring 30 degrees celsius.

Tuesday

Another sunny day with light winds becoming westerly 15-20km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Over night temperatures will fall to between 7-11 with daytime temperatures not as hot as Monday reaching the mid to high 20s.

Wednesday

It will be sunny with light winds. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 5 and 9 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Thursday

See above

Lismore Northern Star

