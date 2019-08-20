Preserving koala habitat is no laughing matter...usually

KOALA FRIENDLY: Jimeoin will be pulling out all the stops for our local koala population.

ONE of Australia's best-loved comedians and local resident Jimeoin will be one of the stars of a Koala Comedy Fundraiser on September 11 at Bangalow A&I Hall.

Recently, Jimeoin and 50of his closest friends (of the koala) planted 2000 habitat trees on his Coolamon Scenic Dr property. The property is now part of the koala wildlife corridor being created by Bangalow Koalas, with 13,500 trees planted in 18 months on 16 properties and across two council areas.

But the plight of the Byron Shire's koala population is no joke, with recent studies suggesting fewer than 9000 koalas survive on the North Coast, a 50 per cent decline in the past 20 years.

All money raised on the night will go to planting more trees, each tree costing $15 to plant and maintain for three years.

Jimeoin and fellow comedian Dan Willis, both recently returned from the Edinburgh Fringe festival, and MCMandy Nolan will take to the stage at the A&I Hall, Bangalow.

All three have volunteered previously to help Bangalow Koalas and they are calling on members of the local human species to get involved in renewing habitat for local koalas.

Tickets are $40 (plus booking fee), beer, wine and paella will be available on the night.

Buy tickets at bangalowkoalas.eventbrite.com.au.