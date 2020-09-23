Menu
This weatherman gave a very honest opinion of a pop star live on air, then panicked as he realised one thing: “He heard everything you said.”
Celebrity

Presenter’s horror: ‘He heard everything’

by Jamie Downham, The Sun
23rd Sep 2020 2:42 PM

 

A weatherman on the UK's BBC Breakfast weatherman was left embarrassed after confessing he didn't like pop star Rick Astley - while Astley himself was listening.

Host Charlie Stayt, 58, stitched him up weatherman Matt Taylor by asking: "Matt, are you a Rick Astley fan?"

The 44-year-old meteorologist replied: "Erm, not a massive one."

Charlie chuckled: "Well, that was the wrong thing to say. He's listening and he's coming up in just a moment.

"I'll ask you again, are you a Rick Astley fan?"

Cottoning on to the fact that the legendary Never Gonna Give You Up singer heard what he said, Matt quickly changed his tune.

He added: "Love Rick Astley. The best. Grew up with him."

Charlie said: "Great, he's coming up next so he'll be grateful to hear that. He heard everything you said, Matt. The damage is done."

The camera then cut to 54-year-old Rick who was in hysterics at the exchange while Matt grumped: "Thanks Charlie."

The host replied simply: "You're welcome."

 

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan was among those who felt poor Matt has been stitched up, reposting the clip from his rival breakfast show.

He wrote: "Has anyone retrieved poor Mr Taylor from under the bus yet?"

Ricky, 54, is a singer and songwriter best known for his 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up, which was a number one hit in 25 countries.

It also won the 1988 Brit Awards for best single and spawned the internet phenomenon Rickrolling which saw users tricked into clicking links that took them to the song's video.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Presenter's horror: 'He heard everything'

