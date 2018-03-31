X-rated clip stuns newsreader

Stephania Jimenez was left stunned as her nightly news broadcast was interrupted. Picture: Facebook/ VisieneDouangprachanh

THE NIGHTLY news is often full of interesting and shocking information about world current affairs. But a Texas news broadcast has taken things to a new level of shocking with a newsreader being left stunned as her cross was interrupted by sex noises and swearing.

Stephania Jimenez was giving her usual 9pm evening news cross when the news report suddenly went pitch back and sex notices were projected.

The news station has apologised for the incident and revealed that two employees were responsible. Picture: Facebook/Visiene Douangprachanh

A masculine voice could be heard saying, "f*** it, lick it, smell it."

When the feed returned, the evening news anchor was captured looking understandably shocked about what had just happened.

The news station, KRIS, has confirmed to the Mirror that two employees, who have remained unnamed, were responsible for the vulgar clip. One has been fired and the other suspended as a result.

The communications news director Paul Alexander has given a statement apologising for the 'technical and human error', saying that an investigation had been launched.

"We learned that a series of technical and human errors lead to the mistake.

"We have taken swift and appropriate action with the employees who were involved in the broadcast in accordance with our company policies.

We have also modified our editing workflow and procedures to ensure that mistakes like this cannot happen again."

The nightly news never sounded so sexy.