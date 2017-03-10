Prepping for the Quikky pro

SPIN OUT: Kieren 'The Commissioner' Perrow back when he was surfing the Quikky Pro.

MORE than enough waves have been rolling into The Bay as well as the open beach breaks for the past week. The winds blew strong from the south to boost the swell up from the south east and as of going to press the swell had just hit Tallows and was not too massive yet.

Last week we watched the Australian Open of Surfing at Manly Beach where the young Brazillian Jesse Medes took top honours from Julian Wilson from the Sunny Coast. In the women's final Malia Manuel from Hawaii took first place from Johanne Defay from France.

Byron boys, Soli Bailey and Kyuss King along with Lennox lads, Adam Melling and Stuey Kennedy were surfing in the event with Adam going through to Round 5 and just getting beaten by Nat Young.

Let's hope the waves are great over the next few weeks in the lead up to the Quiksilver Pro at Snapper Rocks. Starting on Monday March 13 this event brings the main stage of the surfing world to Snapper Rocks.

It's been great to see a few of the best surfers in the world surfing in the Bay recently preparing for the Quikky Pro this past week.

Danny Wills, from our local Quiksilver stores will be up there so make sure you call in to say G'day.

stylesurf@bigpond.com