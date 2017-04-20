Preparing for BK Classic 2017

PLANNING is well advanced for the Ben King (BK) Surf Classic to be held on June 10-12 long weekend in Byron Shire.

Now in its 42nd year we like to see the BK as Australia's biggest family surfing event and this year's comp will include Willsy's X Groms for Under 10s, 12s, 14s, and 16s with prize money and prizes offered for most of these divisions.

Opens first place will take home $5,000 plus with prize money offered in the Women's and Under 18s divisions.

We are also pleased to have The Railway Hotel back on board as a major sponsor and venue for the presentation. Other sponsors include Quiksilver and Surf Dive n' Ski.

We have plans in place to have live computer scoring throughout the event along with our select panel of professional judges coordinated by head judge Nic 'Zippy' Pearson. Our full colour event magazine, featuring all our sponsors will be distributed to all competitors and venues around town.

New major sponsor Ad On Digital, headed by Peter Bailey, are constructing our new web site and providing a targeted client base for sponsors as well as cash for prize money. Major sponsors will also feature on our event t-shirts that commemorate our 42nd year.

We are pushing to have entry forms available in the next fourteen days and encourage all local surfers to get their entry forms in quick smart to avoid missing out as numbers are limited in all divisions.

Unfortunately the push in division/parent assist and Under 12, 14 and 18 girls divisions have been scrapped due to poor numbers at last year's event.

For Club Members wanting to receive their club shirts and merchandise call 0419274798 to arrange pick up.

It was interesting to see Ethan Ewing compete at Bells recently. He burst onto the World Tour with big wraps but is finding the World Tour is on another level especially so on the mental side of competition. Coming up against some of the most seasoned competitors is proving a big hurdle for the young debutane but we wish the Straddy local all the best.

Club member Soli Bailey continues his successful charge on the World Qualifying Tour and is now placed 4th on the ratings and all of Byron is right behind him in his push to qualify for The World Tour next year.

Byron Bay Boardriders President, Neil Cameron