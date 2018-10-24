Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

SHOWMAN: Connor Johnston, 4, checks out some of the cows at the 2017 Bangalow Show.

WITH less than a month to go until the 2018 Bangalow Show, organisers are busily preparing for the annual event.

Show secretary Mellissa Madden said the event would be full of fun for the entire family, with lots of free entertainment for all ages and plenty of activities to entertain the children.

The pavilion show theme is "chooks”, meaning each section will have some reference to chickens in their schedule.

To help celebrate the theme, the poultry pavilion will have a photographer to photograph their birds.

Ms Madden said also featuring at the show would be the thrilling Aussie FMX and jaw-dropping Spectrum Fireworks as the major evening entertainment.

This year will be the 31st year of the Stockman Ironman event, with major prizemoney on offer.

Crowd favourites Ute Pull and Pack and the Ride-On Lawn Mower Race will return, alongside the popular Pet Parade at 3.45pm on Friday.

From 10am Saturday, the show will highlight the delectable Tart of the Show, the biggest locally grown tomatoes in the Beefsteak Tomato Challenge and plenty of fun and activity in the Henny Penny Olympics.

This year will welcome two new events.

The Boot Toss requires distance and accuracy and is open to all age groups.

The second, highly anticipated new event is the Marathong, which is a team relay wearing thongs and carrying a sausage in tongs in one hand with a full cup of your chosen beverage in the other.

The Marathong is open to teams of all ages.

Ms Madden said they would have the usual show attractions, sideshow alley and rides, and a roving magician to entertain the crowd, while honorary life member Hec McKenzie, ofthe Bangalow Poultry Club, would be opening the show.

The 121st Bangalow Show is scheduled for November 16 and 17.