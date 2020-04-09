Premier makes personal call to boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

Casino's Ollie Fisher with a copy of the letter he sent to the premier about Easter Bunny coming to visit during the coronavirus outbreak. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

EIGHT year old Ollie Fisher sat on a bench next to the river to wait for a call from Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

He was unperturbed by the television cameras filming him.

It’s not every day a kid from Casino gets a call from the state premier.

Ollie was on a mission. He was worried Easter bunny wouldn’t be able to visit his home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

His mother Rachel Fisher said he’d seen the premier of Western Australia on television assuring children that Easter bunny would be sure to visit their homes.

“What about NSW?” Ollie asked his mum.

“Ollie is very literal,” Ms Fisher said.

He is on the autism spectrum and already had to cancel a trip to Brisbane to watch his beloved Magpies footy team play live on screen and his birthday party was cancelled, she said.

The thought of no Easter bunny was too much to bear.

Ollie Fisher's mother Rachel Fisher talks to the TV cameras about the letter her son wrote to the premier about Easter Bunny coming to visit during the coronavirus outbreak. Ollie in his favourite tree. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

He wrote a long letter to the premier offering to leave hand sanitiser for the Easter bunny.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the premier was so touched by how personal Ollie's letter was she asked for an Easter egg to be delivered to him.

Mr Gulaptis met with Ollie, while keeping in mind social distancing, and gave Ollie a football, chocolate egg and some hand sanitiser as well.

Then Ms Berejiklian called.

She thanked Ollie for his letter, telling him he had highlighted what many children were concerned about.

“You’ve made everyone feel so much better, I’m very proud of you,” Ms Berejiklian.

Then she asked to speak to Ms Fisher.

“You’ve got an amazing boy,” the premier said.

“So many other kids have written to me because of the example Ollie made.”

While NSW is confined to home this Easter, the premier was keen to reassure all the children in the state that Easter bunny would be safe to visit their homes to leave chocolate eggs.