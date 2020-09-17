Premier ‘ignored her own health advice’ before COVID test

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a funeral (left) and Sarah Caisip going to a viewing following her father's death.

The LNP has taken aim at Annastacia Palaszczuk, claiming it appeared the Premier had contradicted her own health advice after admitting she'd lost her voice.

During an online debate on Monday night, the Premier acknowledged she had a croaky voice.

"Sorry," she said before clearing her throat, "I've lost my voice from last week at Parliament I think."

The Premier returned a negative COVID-19 test today after visiting a doctor in Brisbane yesterday.

Her office has stressed she did not have any symptoms and suffers from voice strain.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at his the funeral of former Mackay MP Tim Mulherin. Picture: MECC livestream

Ms Palaszczuk attended former Mackay MP Tim Mulherin's funeral on Tuesday.

The funeral occurred just days after 26-year-old Canberra woman Sarah Caisip was escorted by police to a Brisbane cemetery after her father's official funeral service had finished.

Ms Caisip was not allowed to attend her father's funeral because she was in hotel quarantine at the time.

Ms Caisip's plight made national headlines, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison begged Ms Palaszczuk to make an exception and allow Ms Caisip to attend the funeral.

Sarah Caisip about to see her dad for the last time after his funeral at the Mt Gravatt Cemetery. Picture: Annette Dew

After Mr Mulherin's funeral, the Premier went to a media event in the Whitsundays and she also attended a media event in Bundaberg yesterday before being tested.

LNP health spokeswoman Ros Bates said it seemed the Premier had been reckless and not taken the health advice.

"I'm glad to hear the Premier tested negative to COVID, but it raises many questions," Ms Bates said.

"The official advice is that if people are feeling unwell they should get tested.

"It appears the Premier has done neither and contradicted her own advice after being tested on Wednesday night - two days after having symptoms."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk attends the funeral for former Member For Mackay Tim Mulherin. Picture: Daryl Wright

According to Queensland Health's website, symptoms include a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or fatigue.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said the Premier had done the right thing and listened to the health advice.

"She's obeyed the science," he said.

