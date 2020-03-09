Menu
The 20-year-old woman died prior to being flown. Picture: iStock
Pregnant woman dies in car crash

by Sarah McPhee
9th Mar 2020 10:05 AM

A young woman who was 32 weeks pregnant has died in a car crash in northern New South Wales.

Emergency services were called to Warialda Rd in Inverell just before 10.30pm on Sunday to reports a Holden Commodore had collided with a Mazda Bravo and then crashed into a pole.

A 23-year-old woman who was driving the Holden and her passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were seriously injured.

The driver was flown to Tamworth Hospital in a stable condition.

"The passenger, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was transported to Inverell Airport; however, despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman and baby died prior to being airlifted," NSW Police said in a statement today.

 

The rescue helicopter tasked to the scene at Inverell overnight. Picture: WRHS
The rescue helicopter tasked to the scene at Inverell overnight. Picture: WRHS

 

The driver of the Mazda, a 19-year-old man, and his female passenger suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to Inverell hospital for mandatory testing.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

A section of the Gwydir Highway, called Warialda Rd as it passes through the town of Inverell, remains closed in both directions as investigators examine the crime scene.

 

