Menu
Login
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had to airlift a pregnant woman to hospital.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had to airlift a pregnant woman to hospital. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
News

Pregnant woman airlifted from island

Michelle Gately
by
28th Nov 2018 2:49 PM

A PREGNANT woman was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this morning with reported abdominal pains.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to an island off the Capricorn Coast about 10.50am.

The woman had been suffering from the pains since the previous evening, consequently the Rescue300 crew were then tasked just after 10.30am.

The patient received initial treatment by the onboard Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor before being airlifted in a stable condition to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

 

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had to airlift a pregnant woman to hospital.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had to airlift a pregnant woman to hospital. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
airlift capricorn coast pregnant woman
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    School protest obviously inevitable

    School protest obviously inevitable

    News STRAYA has just wasted the past eight years and six Prime Ministers dithering or systematically and cynically avoiding doing anything about climate change.

    Labour backs council power on STHL

    Labour backs council power on STHL

    News Labour backs council power on STHL

    Just for the love of music

    Just for the love of music

    News Chameleon event was just for the love of music

    Rams now in pole position

    Rams now in pole position

    News Last minute win places Byron first.

    Local Partners