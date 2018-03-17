Pregnant TV host ‘groped’ in interview

The BBC host said she was left feeling ‘awkward’ after a man groped her on during an interview while she was pregnant. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

A BBC presenter claims she was groped by a sportsman during a live TV interview while she was pregnant.

Helen Skelton said she was "grabbed on the a**e" while interviewing the man at a sporting event during a 2014 tournament.

Video has now emerged from that year of the Countryfile host and mother of two interviewing Ross Montgomery at the BDO World Darts Championship in Hampshire, UK, The Sun reports.

It appears to show Skelton, who hasn't named the man, looking put out after the darts player - nicknamed The Boss - apparently touches her behind.

Montgomery denied groping the presenter, telling Mail Online: "She wasn't groped. It was nothing more than a friendly slap on the bottom.

"I was spoken to at the time. She was apologised to and she didn't make a big deal of it.

"But using the word grope, that's a bit much. My wife was in the crowd and it wasn't a grope."

Skelton, 34, revealed how she was left feeling "awkward" after the incident while filming for BT Sport.

She said: "I didn't know what to do.

"It's intimidating and you don't want to be the person who is being difficult and awkward.

"That's just the culture that television breeds.

"You want to bring solutions, not problems. We are all 'happy, happy'."

Skelton, who hosted BBC coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympics, declined to name the culprit but said radio presenter Colin Murray had reported him.

The mother of two added: "He (Colin) kicked off and said, that needs dealing with. It was handled brilliantly because of that. I'd never thought about complaining."

In an interview with The Telegraph, the mum also touched on the #metoo movement, saying that while it was important, it needed some perspective.

She said: "We are getting too wound up about it all and losing the ability to actually change things."

Skelton, who is married to Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie Myler, is best known for co-presenting the BBC children's program Blue Peter.

It was revealed this year that she will not be joining the BBC team covering the Commonwealth Games - despite wowing viewers during the Rio Olympics coverage.

Skelton spent a year living in France with her family after moving there for her husband's sporting career. She previously opened up about what it was like raising a family in France, saying she had learnt a lot from the French about motherhood.

Speaking earlier this year, the presenter said: "I learned a hell of a lot about the way the French do motherhood and a lot of it has stuck."

She credited her French friends for giving her the confidence to glam up at the Rio Olympics in 2016 as she left her kids with her in-laws.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.