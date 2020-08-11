Proud parents Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are giving the world a glimpse of their newborn.

Pratt, 41, shared on Instagram on Monday that he and Schwarzenegger are "thrilled" to announce the birth of their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, alongside a picture of the pair holding their baby's hand.

"We couldn't be happier," the Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned the image. "Both mum and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Pratt, who is known for being a devout Christian, then shared a few Bible verses.

One quote from Psalm 127:3-4 read, "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."

Schwarzenegger shared the same picture on her profile and echoed Pratt's words, writing, "We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed!"

Her mother, Maria Shriver, commented, "So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be an amazing mama you already are !!!"

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The author's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, told photographers after the birth that his sister and new niece are "doing great, just got her a little gift."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019 and announced in April that they were expecting.

This is Schwarzenegger's first child, but Pratt has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Pratt, Schwarzenegger share pic of new baby