Powerful, entertaining art coming to Norpa in 2018

NORPA has unveiled its 2018 season, with tickets to all shows up for sale from last night.

Cabaret, theatre, action, music and dance have merged in the 13 shows announced by the local arts organisation.

The shows are:

Lady Rizo (aka Amelia Zirin-Brown) is an American singer, comedian and actress who began her career performing in New York City in 2004. CONTRIBUTED

Lady Rizzo's Red, White and Indigo: March 3. Ages 16+

New York Chanteuse superstar Lady Rizo delivers a deeply personal musical eulogy unpacking the feelings for the country she was born in, cut with her trademark humour, wit and soaring voice.

Peepshow by Circa: March 22 to 24. Ages 12+

Escape into the world of Peepshow, a thrilling new creation that infuses world-class contemporary circus with the nostalgia of bygone eras. Lismore will be the first stop for this brand new show before it takes on the world.

360 Allstars: April 13 to 14. All ages.

A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 Allstars offers a stellar international cast, including the two-time World Champion BMX Flatlander, two World Champion breakdancers, an internationally acclaimed basketball freestyler, and an exceptional roue cyr artist, 360 Allstars is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

Add to this a stunning live soundtrack performed by award-winning master musicians Gene Peterson - a Lismore local - and Sam Perry, coupled with spectacular AV projections, 360 Allstars is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding.

A Prudent Man by Lab Kelpie: May 3 to 5. At the City Hall Studio Theatre. Ages 15+.

What makes the Trumps, the Abbotts and the Hansons of this world tick?

What would happen if their world started to shift ever so slightly?

A Prudent Man is a darkly comedic political thriller exploring what it means to be right, in more ways than one.

In a tour-de-force solo performance Lyall Brooks embodies all the slogans, mannerisms and headlines of the world's conservative politicians in a way that is so true to life it is unsettling.

Resident Alien with Paul Capsis: May 23 to 26. Ages 15+.

From his early years as an androgynous nude model in 1930's London, to finding fame as the first to speak so openly about life as a gay man, there was no-one quite like Quentin Crisp.

In Tim Fountain's Resident Alien, the legendary author of The Naked Civil Servant opens the door to his famously filthy New York apartment for an unforgettable heart to heart about life as only he knows it.

Starring five time Helpmann Award winner Paul Capsis as Crisp, and directed by Green Room Award winner Gary Abrahams, Resident Alien shares Quentin's unforgettable philosophies, and asks, are they truer today than even he would have imagined?

The 78 Story Treehouse: June 21 to 22. Ages 6 to 12.

Andy and Terry's treehouse just keeps on growing. With yet another 13 levels, it's now got a Scribbletorium, a high-security potato chip storage facility (guarded by one very angry duck!) and even an open-air movie theatre.

[Mis]Conceive: June 29 to 30. At the City Hall Studio Theatre. Ages 12+.

Extracting contemporary motifs from Aboriginal archetypes, [Mis]Conceive's hip-hop, physical percussion and rhythmic cultural pattern is expressive and immediate.

Through the assertion of a continuous Aboriginal dance canon, [Mis]Conceive argues that 'knowledge' does not equal comprehension.

The Events is a stage production that follows the experience of Claire, a minister whose community is shaken after a man enters the hall and opens fire with a semi-automatic weapon. Brett Boardman

The Events by Belvoir: July 20 to 21. All ages.

Claire is a minister and the director of a choir that meets regularly in a local hall. It's made up of all sorts, but when a disaffected young man enters the hall and opens fire with a semi-automatic, this community - and the ideals that formed it - are blown apart.

After the event, Claire is left asking the big question: How do we live together knowing it can all come apart in a moment?

Wonderbabes by Kate Mcdowell: August 2 to 5, At The Lismore Quadrangle.

Staged in an architecturally-designed inflatable tent, Wonderbabes is a challenging new work set in Byron Bay on New Years Eve which encapsulates the hedonistic energy of the Northern Rivers music festival culture, while also turning it in on its head.

Rovers by Belloo Creative: August 17 to 18. All ages.

Australia breeds its women tough - and adventurous. Intrepid performers Roxanne McDonald and Barbara Lowing get behind the wheel and navigate us into risky terrain, journeying through the heart line of their lives and into the hilarious misadventures of the women who made them who they are today.

Red Racing Hood is a new take on a classic fairytale by Terrapin Puppet Theatre. Peter Mathew

Red Racing Hood: August 31 to September 1. Ages 5+.

Grinalong was once famous for the car race, The Grinalong Classic.

Fifty years ago the race stopped when a wolf that lived in nearby Tangled Woods destroyed racing cars and the drivers fled in terror.

Now, the new Mayor has a plan to bring back Grinalong's glory days, and re-launches the race.

But it soon becomes obvious that he is more interested in furthering his own ambitions and lining his pockets than helping the town. And he doesn't mind hurting Red and Gran in the process.

A inventive reimagining of the classic fairytale.

Viral: September 12. Ages 13+.

Viral is a story about Art and Zane, two boys who seek to attain internet 'fame' in order to become more popular at school and to make some money. It examines the role of social media and technology and how it impacts the way we record, communicate and think about events of racism, abuse and violence in our community.

.Inspired by true events, Viral uses physical theatre, multiple role-sharing, verbatim, political theatre, AV and an evocative musical score and to create a visceral and dynamic theatrical experience.

Wildskin by NORPA: September 27 to October 6.

With an all female cast, Wildskinis a celebration of wildness by a bevy of seductively dark clowns through joyous explosions of song and dance - because to be wild at heart is to re-connect to the lost child that was so full of play and wonder.From the makers of NORPA hit shows Railway Wonderland and Dreamland comes this latest work.

Big Bad Wolf: October 25 to 26. Ages 5+.

Put simply, he has no friends. But then he does have incredibly sharp teeth, yellow eyes and his own ideas about personal hygiene, and he is the infamous Big Bad Wolf after all. Luckily one girl is brave enough to double check this wolf's bad press and an unlikely friendship is born.

This hilarious, table-turning tale will have you wondering why you were so scared in the first place.