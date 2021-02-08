Powerfish walks free after boat stunt convictions

Willem Ungermann, better known as Willem Powerfish to his fans, leaving Tweed Heads Local Court with defence lawyer Corey Cullen. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

A social media prankster has walked free from court after being sentenced for a comedy act that breached environmental protection laws.

Willem Ian Ungermann, who goes by the name Willem Powerfish, is known for outrageous stunts in and around waterways, with most of his videos filmed on the Tweed.

Ungermann had earlier pleaded guilty to five charges including negligently disposing of waste causing environmental harm, related to a 2019 incident where he repeatedly jackknifed a car and trailer on a Fingal Rd boat ramp, before crashing into the water and sinking them in the river.

He could have faced a fine of up to $1 million, or seven years in prison, for the most serious charge.

When he faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, Ungermann's lawyer Corey Cullen lodged a guilty plea for a further charge of operating a recreational vessel negligently.

This charge, only recently laid, arose from a September, 2020 stunt involving two boats in Tumbulgum.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy has issued Ungermann with $15,000 in fines and sentenced him to a three year community corrections order.

Mr Cullen tendered to the court personal references from prominent Tweed Shire residents and told the court his client's "generosity and contributions to the community" were "nothing short of outstanding".

More to come.