Pottsville woman found critically injured at home

Police called to Pottsville for woman with critical injuries. File Photo.

A POTTSVILLE woman was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital after she was found critically injured at her home.

The 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene but was later taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital and transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The Pottsville woman has undergone surgery but remains critical.

At about 6pm on Saturday, Tweed/Byron police officers were called to Elfran Ave, Pottsville, following a report that a woman with head injuries who was found by a family member.

Police have established a crime scene and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened to the woman

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.