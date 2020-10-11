Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police called to Pottsville for woman with critical injuries. File Photo.
Police called to Pottsville for woman with critical injuries. File Photo.
News

Pottsville woman found critically injured at home

Adam Daunt
11th Oct 2020 2:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POTTSVILLE woman was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital after she was found critically injured at her home.

The 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene but was later taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital and transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The Pottsville woman has undergone surgery but remains critical.

At about 6pm on Saturday, Tweed/Byron police officers were called to Elfran Ave, Pottsville, following a report that a woman with head injuries who was found by a family member.

Police have established a crime scene and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened to the woman

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

northernriverscommunity northernriverscrime pottsville tweed byron police tweedcrime tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Medicos see the light and two practices become one

        Premium Content Medicos see the light and two practices become one

        News CAPE Byron Medical Centre has rebranded and reaching out to Ballina, after acquiring a Byron Bay medical facility

        Uni + brain power = fast tracking for business post COVID-19

        Premium Content Uni + brain power = fast tracking for business post...

        News Southern Cross University and NSW Government have created the innovation challenge...

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores

        Hotel hit with $14K in fines

        Premium Content Hotel hit with $14K in fines

        News A NORTHERN Rivers venue received six infringement notices over alleged breaches of...