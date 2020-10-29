Menu
We could be in for some wild weather this afternoon.
Weather

'QUITE NASTY': Potential for supercells, very large hail

Rebecca Lollback
by
29th Oct 2020 12:45 PM
THE Northern Rivers is on high alert for severe storms again today.

Just after 12.30pm, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning, with the potential for large hailstones, for parts of the region.

Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Armidale, Tenterfield, Tamworth, Kyogle and Dorrigo.

A further update is expected by 3.30pm.

Weatherwatch meteorologist Anthony Cornelius posted on his Facebook page about the possibility of large hail for north-east NSW this afternoon.

"Today is a bit of a 'knife-edge' setup, but I'm going to put it (Northern NSW) out there as a place to watch over the coming hours for some potentially very large hail and an isolated supercell or two today if things can go right," he wrote.

Mr Cornelius said the storms were most likely to develop in the early afternoon, and "could become quite nasty".

"Any storm is likely to produce hail - with a few storms potentially bringing very large or giant hail if they can come together," he wrote.

