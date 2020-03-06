Potential league stars in action at Lismore

CLASH OF THE TITANS: In 2019 Titans centre Rowan Mansfield is too big to contain during the Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs representative rugby league day at Frank McGuren Field. Photo: Matthew. Elkerton

A CLASH of the Titans is on the cards when four Northern Rivers teams take on the Greater Northern Tigers in the crucial Country Championship rugby league games at Crozier Oval in Lismore on Saturday.

The representational teams will be looking to score for honour and glory in the fourth round of the Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns Cup matches.

And first round matches in the Under 23 mens regional championships and Open Women’s regional championship are also set to be thrillers.

Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League academy operations manager, Mark Harrison, said the matches will be a “fantastic opportunity” for players and fans to watch potential stars of the game in action.

“The Titans U16 are playing Tigers in the Andrew Johns Cup,” Harrison said.

“Both U18 teams playing in the Laurie Daley Cup are undefeated, so it really will be a game worth watching.”

The U18s Titans are currently second on the Laurie Daley Cup table while the U16s are in third for the Andrew Johns Cup, and they’re the ones to watch after crushing the Western Rams 18-6 in the 2019 final.

Harrison said the 2020 U18 squad incldued a host of graduates from their premiership-winning Andrew Johns Cup side making the transition to the tougher competition.

“These games will be full on, they are playing for sheep stations,” he said.

“It’s a big opportunity to see the local talent in action playing a great game.”

Harrison said the Titans U23 and women’s teams were also chock-full of potential and ready for their round one matches.

“Both sides are relativley new in comparison to last year with new coached and players,” he said.

He said the Titans women’s match signalled players moving from touch to tackle.

“We appreciate Gold Coast Titans James McCormack who has provided a fantastic development pathway,” he said.

“And Mal Meninga has been on board too.

“I hope we get a good crowd because the games and atmosphere are going to be amazing.”

All four games will also be livesstreamed by NSW Rugby League.

Match schedule:

10am: U16s

11.30am: U18s

12.50pm: Women

2pm: U23