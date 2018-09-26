Menu
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Australia Post plans to trial the electric delivery vehicle across Australia.
News

Postie bikes get possible upgrade

Glen Porteous
by
26th Sep 2018 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:33 PM

GOING green and delivering more parcels could see the postie bike upgrade to a more environmentally-friendly alternative for Gladstone postal delivery workers.

Across the country, Australia Post has been rolling out electric-assisted bikes and electric delivery vehicles, replacing the traditional Honda Super Cub motorcycle.

An Australia Post spokesman said they were progressively introducing electric vehicles into the fleet across the country and would keep the community fully informed of any changes to postal rounds.

Group executive Safety, Wellbeing and Safety Management Peter Bass said it was replacing motorcycles on appropriate rounds with the electric assisted vehicles which were safer modes of transport.

australia post editors picks environmentally friendly postie postie bikes
Gladstone Observer

