A trusted insider to Australia’s postal service allegedly used his position to help import methamphetamine into NSW.
Crime

Postal worker helped import drugs: cops

by Rebecca Le May
28th Jan 2021 8:34 PM

A trusted insider to Australia's postal service has been charged with drug offences after allegedly using his position to facilitate the importation of methamphetamine into NSW.

Australian Federal Police began investigating the matter in October after Border Force officers detected an illicit substance inside a consignment of 210 nicotine vape bottles flown into Sydney.

Forensic testing confirmed the nicotine vials returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

The total estimated amount of liquid methamphetamine was about 12.6 litres, the AFP says.

Authorities worked to identify and recover a second identical package delivered to NSW, which was allegedly tampered with by a 35-year-old postal subcontractor who police claim removed an estimated 60 per cent of its contents before returning it to authorities.

 

An investigation resulted in the AFP executing search warrants at the man's Parramatta residence in December, when officers seized mobile phones and 'burner SIM card holders' allegedly related to the offending.

It will be alleged the man using his role to access the parcel, which he allegedly knew contained narcotics, and remove them during his delivery route.

He was charged on Thursday and will front Sydney's Central Local court on February 4.

If convicted, he faces life imprisonment, the AFP says.

"This was an opportunistic attempt to use a position of insight and access into the mail delivery system, motivated by personal gain and greed," AFP commander of investigations Kirsty Schofield alleged.

