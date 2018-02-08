Positive changers

POSITIVITY: The crew from Positive Change for the Marine Environment at a recent Beach Clean Up.

POSITIVITY: The crew from Positive Change for the Marine Environment at a recent Beach Clean Up. Contributed

LOCAL environmental group Positive Change for Marine Life will be presenting an evening of art, folk and film to raise funds for their global work in India from 5.30pm this Sunday at the Byron Bay Brewery.

The funds raised will go to PCML's Global Program in India to launch their Marine Conservation Centre and full-time team.

Apart from music and films the night will include a live Skype to their project team in India, raffles and silent art auctions

"Our work aims to re-train the local fishing community to transition away from collapsed fisheries and develop a brighter, more economically viable future”, CEO and Founder of Positive Change for Marine Life Karl Goodsell said.

"In February last year we took 6 inspiring Ambassadors with us to India to develop our 5-year Masterplan. Alongside our Global Partner organisation, Sebastian Indian Social Projects, we focused on waste management, eco-tourism and the impact of poorly regulated fisheries on the local marine environment, climate and economy.

"Our Masterplan will be launched by our local and International Coordinators in India from February and we will be opening a marine conservation centre in Kovalam to serve as our base of operations.

"Positive Change for Marine Life has had an active engagement with communities both locally here in the Bay, across Australia, as well as internationally”.

Tickets $12 presale via Eventbrite, or $15 on the door. For info go to https://pcfml.org.au/