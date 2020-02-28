Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alstonville author David Roland is launching his book, The Power of Suffering.
Alstonville author David Roland is launching his book, The Power of Suffering.
News

Port Arthur massacre survivor on silver lining of suffering

Rebecca Fist
28th Feb 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are few of us who welcome trauma and suffering with open arms.

However a soon to be published book by Alstonville author and psychologist David Roland may encourage you to think differently about it.

'The Power of Suffering: growing through life crises' explores post-traumatic growth, providing a fresh take on suffering.

Mr Roland pitches it as a "book for our times" detailing real life stories of people recovering from floods, bushfires, the death of a child, a life-threatening illness, betrayal, violence and financial ruin.

"Many people are in survival mode after the bushfires," he said.

"The book raises ideas about what people need during survival mode, how to be with someone who is going through a major life crisis or trauma."

He agreed that a state of disaster fatigue had set in, with many people switching off to heavy issues, and said that his book would be an uplifting read despite the subject matter.

"We often think of trauma as a bad thing, and we do need to be handheld through it,"

"But showing our vulnerability is an act of resilience and there is a feeling of transformation and greater insight after a major upheaval."

Port Arthur massacre survivor Walter Mikac will launch the book at the Book Room Collective at Byron Bay on February 27.

There will be a Lismore launch with Professor James Bennett-Levy from the University Centre for Rural Health at the Book Warehouse on March 5.

books bushfires2020 floods local author suffering
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Gaping hole in governance’: Why council backs Assange

        premium_icon ‘Gaping hole in governance’: Why council backs Assange

        Politics THE council will write to MPs asking them to support calls to being the Wikileaks co-founder back to Australia.

        Race meetings are on the move

        premium_icon Race meetings are on the move

        Sport THE reasons why Ballina Jockey Club transferred its race meeting to Casino

        Fire permits no longer needed on Far North Coast

        premium_icon Fire permits no longer needed on Far North Coast

        News BUSH fire danger period to end early in Northern Rivers andFar North Coast...

        Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

        premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

        News A WOMAN who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had...