Porn star’s ‘life threatened’ over Trump

Stormy Daniels, right, claims she had an affair with US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP
by New York Post

THE lawyer for Stormy Daniels has claimed that the porn star had been physically threatened in connection with her alleged affair with Donald Trump, according to a report.

Michael Avenatti told the Morning Joe program that Ms Daniels - whose real name is Stephanie Clifford - wants to "tell her story" of the affair with Mr Trump before he assumed the presidency.

 

Asked if Ms Daniels was threatened with physical harm, Mr Avenatti said "yes" - but refused to elaborate.

He said he would "not confirm or deny" if the threats came from the president himself.

"I'm not at liberty to discuss it. You can ask it 17 different ways. I'll give you the same answer," Mr Avenatti told host Mika Brzezinski.

Donald Trump with Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, in a 2006 photo uploaded to her Myspace.com account. Picture: MySpace
Mr Avenatti said more details would be revealed in an interview taped with 60 Minutes. The interview is scheduled to be aired March 25.

"There's the act and the cover-up and the American people are going to learn about both in the interview and beyond," Mr Avenatti said.

Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, arrives to perform at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club in Pompano Beach, Florida. Picture: AFP
He also claimed that six other women have approached him with similar accounts about past sexual flings with Mr Trump.

"We've been approached by six separate women who tell six stories. We have not vetted those stories. We are in the very preliminary stages of determining the veracity of those stories," Mr Avenatti said.

Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels. Picture: AFP
Last week, Mr Avenatti filed a lawsuit on Daniels' behalf to tear up a nondisclosure agreement she signed with Mr Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Ms Daniels argues that the agreement was designed to keep her mum about the alleged 2006 affair.

Michael Avenatti who is the lawyer for Stormy Daniels. Picture: CNN
Mr Cohen admitted he had paid Ms Daniels $US130,000 ($166,000) of his own money, using a home equity account, as part of the deal just before the 2016 election.

Her complaint argues the deal is invalid because Mr Trump did not sign it.

Topics:  affair death threats editors picks stormy daniels threats

