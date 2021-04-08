Popular Sydney eatery brings signature rainbow pasta

MVP (Mark + Vinny’s Place) has opened in Byron Bay.

The restaurant is the creation of culinary co-conspirators Mark Filippelli and Vince Pizzinga.

Its sister restaurant Mark + Vinny’s in Sydney is the ‘infamous’ vegan-friendly neighbourhood restaurant that made rainbow-coloured pastas a must-have.

Other members of the family is Filippelli’s Melbourne venues Matcha Mylkbar (where the world’s first trademarked vegan egg was invented), and plant-based city patisserie Weirdoughs (perfecting the ultimate plant-based butter croissant).

MVP Byron Bay is an intimate, casual, and fun space.

Food is sourced sustainably, in-season and from farms with full traceability and integrity.

More than 50 per cent of the menu is plant-based, following the owner’s beliefs that a less meat-heavy diet is crucial for the sustainability of our planet’s resources and the longevity of our health.

Head Chef Brett Luckens joined MVP on this new journey.

He brought with him more than 30 years of experience, training through Europe, Asia and Australia in Michelin and hatted restaurants.

Like Mark + Vinny’s in Surry Hills, MVP Byron Bay’s menu evokes the comfort of Italian home cooking, encouraging family style sharing, but with the innovative and humorous twist Filippelli and Pizzinga are known for.

Mark + Vinny’s signatures which have made the journey to the Byron menu include the Bucatini Carbonara, a vegan egg Carbonara – but with this vegan egg made from local heirloom tomatoes from local producer Coopers Shoot Tomatoes – and the famous Blue Spirulina Linguini with blue swimmer crab, white bisque, confit cherry tomatoes, soft shell crab.

Zucchini flowers at the new Byron Bay eatery.

New to the Byron menu is the Ferrero Rocher Arancini – made with Valrhona chocolate risotto, vegan dulce de leche, gluten free hazelnut crumbs and a house made vegan Notella dipping sauce.

For something truly out there, the mushroom ragu, made with Byron hinterland mushrooms from Byron Gourmet Mushroom, is served with a mushroom capsule.

Filled with forest mushroom powder and medicinal mushroom, the cap is served on the side for guests to sprinkle over their pasta.

The extensive drinks menu has a gin focus, with over 15 gins from around Australia including Brookies Byron Gin and The Cannabis Co. Mycene Hemp Gin.

Burrata at MVP Byron Bay.

Negroni’s also take centre stage, with 9 variations to choose from, and in keeping with MVP’s love of spiciness, a Margarita menu dedicated to chilli.

A rooftop pizza bar above MVP is scheduled to open later this year, just in time for summer, completing the teams Byron Bay offering.

MVP is located at U7/ 7 Lawson Street, Byron Bay.