There has been fire damage to Barrio at Habitat, Byron Bay.
News

Popular restaurant closed for repairs after fire

17th Dec 2019 12:00 PM

POPULAR Byron Bay restaurant, Barrio Eatery & Bar, is closed for repairs due after a fire caused damage last week.

The owners said they were now waiting for more information on how long it will be before they resume their normal operating hours once again.

Freshly brewed St Ali coffee is available daily from 7am-3pm in the Habitat courtyard.

Co-owner Dan Wyllie said pastries, nourishing bircher muesli and hearty sandwiches could also be enjoyed al fresco.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Byron community, local emergency services, staff and Habitat residents who have been invaluable with their help at this time,” he said.

“Special thanks to A Little Hopper who have kindly loaned us their coffee cart, ensuring our regular customers get their morning caffeine fix.”

Barrio would love to reach out to local businesses looking for casual staff over the holidays, as they have an amazing team ready and willing to work.

Please get in touch via: gather@barriobyronbay.com.au.

Byron Shire News

