Popping into Byron CBD for some school holiday fun

POPPING IN FOR FUN: Just too many signs of the times with Valley Lipcer from Roundabout Theatre.

GOOD old-fashioned fun will be making a return to the streets of the Byron CBD these school holidays when Roundabout Theatre's iconic Lollipop Ladies look to entice the community to come out and play, and look at the town's heart in a different way.

Aside from just being good fun POPS is part of Byron Shire Council's Placemaking Seed Fund and is a catalyst event for the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan.

Games will include giant twister, races and relays, extended hopscotch, bingo, limbo, cards, jenga, giant chess, an obstacle course some games still being invented.

Valley Lipcer, artistic director Roundabout Theatre and POPS Creator, said the aim is to foster connections between residents, business owners and visitors through inclusive, innovative and accessible activities for all ages.

"We want POPS to inspire people to inhabit their public spaces with a playful and embracing energy and to encourage community recreation in town,” she said.

The program includes activities to suit community elders and a 30-minute free lunch break dance class to inspire businesses to participate in the event.

POPS will be accompanied by an installation of creative signs along Jonson St that continue the fun and

inspire people to walk the streets in new ways, discover novel pathways and connectivity and smile from ear to ear.

"This seed fund has given us the momentum to restart the town's creative heart beat and our offering is a playful re-imagining of CBD green space.,” Ms Lipcer said.

The project has attracted community partnerships and sponsors including: Unique Real Estate, Byron Bay Experience, Shogun signs, Mullum Music Festival, Byron Community Centre, 100 Wonder Place, 3 Blue Ducks and The Byron Writers Festival who will bring their brand new "StoryBoard” van to the events.

POPS is still open for sponsors as well as local businesses to provide prizes for game winners.