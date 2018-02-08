Menu
Login
News

Pop-up sign-on day for Brunswick AFL

SIGN ON: Brunswick Valley Bulldogs.
SIGN ON: Brunswick Valley Bulldogs. Contributed
Christian Morrow
by

THE Brunswick Valley Bulldogs AFL Club is looking to build on the momentum they generated in the Northern Rivers Junior AFL competition in the 2017 season.

The club will be holding a pop-up sign-on day from 10am-1pm this Saturday, February 10, at Banner Park in Brunswick Heads opposite the Hotel Brunswick.

The club has come along in leaps and bounds, being named 2017 Northern Rivers Junior Club of the Year - a testament to the hard work of the 2017 committee.

The pop-up will include a free barbecue as well.

New president Matt Kane is excited by what the new expanded committee can accomplish in 2018.

"This year the Doggies are looking to field teams in all possible age groups for boys' and girls' teams,” he said.

"Our club is a family club built on fun, fitness and sportsmanship and a love of AFL footy and projects are under way to improve our clubhouse and provide lighting to the ground.”

For more information on registration call 0431016981 or 0423772186.

Topics:  afl2018 banner park brunswick heads brunswick heads

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WAVE RAVE: Beach needs some sand back

WAVE RAVE: Beach needs some sand back

THE swell is forecast to hang around in the Bay for the rest of this week.

'Naked boy' beaten by officers': Byron demands answers

SHOCK ARREST: Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Mayor labels footage as "disturbing"

Sepultura brings heavy metal to Byron Bay

SOUTH AMERICAN: Sepultura is heavy metal band from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, formed in 1984.

Iconic 1980s band coming to the area

OPINION: Praise as pub ditches pokies

POKIE FREE: The Beach Hotel has taken the bold move to remove gaming machines.

Green MP supports removal of Gaming machines.

Local Partners