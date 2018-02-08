Pop-up sign-on day for Brunswick AFL

THE Brunswick Valley Bulldogs AFL Club is looking to build on the momentum they generated in the Northern Rivers Junior AFL competition in the 2017 season.

The club will be holding a pop-up sign-on day from 10am-1pm this Saturday, February 10, at Banner Park in Brunswick Heads opposite the Hotel Brunswick.

The club has come along in leaps and bounds, being named 2017 Northern Rivers Junior Club of the Year - a testament to the hard work of the 2017 committee.

The pop-up will include a free barbecue as well.

New president Matt Kane is excited by what the new expanded committee can accomplish in 2018.

"This year the Doggies are looking to field teams in all possible age groups for boys' and girls' teams,” he said.

"Our club is a family club built on fun, fitness and sportsmanship and a love of AFL footy and projects are under way to improve our clubhouse and provide lighting to the ground.”

For more information on registration call 0431016981 or 0423772186.