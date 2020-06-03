Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
15 yr old Saxon O'Connor concentrates on his rock stacking skills at the rock wall opposite the Bayswater at Urangan. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
15 yr old Saxon O'Connor concentrates on his rock stacking skills at the rock wall opposite the Bayswater at Urangan. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
News

Pop-up rock towers build community spirit

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 3:40 PM | Updated: 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

URANGAN'S rock stacking trend is bringing joy to residents and offering them a break from the rigours of everyday life.

That is the view of support worker, Zack Sokol.

Mr Sokol has been taking some of his clients to see the rock towers near the pier and build their own since the beginning of the week.

"Building the towers is therapeutic and puts a smile on other people's faces," he said.

Mr Sokol credited the original creator of the trend as giving Hervey Bay something to talk about.

"People have had really nice things to say when they've seen us down here, it's almost bringing people together," he explained.

Mr Sokol said building towers helped his clients feel more included in society.

"Even though the stacks might not last forever, my clients can tell their friends they built one or point theirs out when they drive past," he said.

He started heading to the Esplanade regularly after his client, 15-year-old Saxon O'Connor, told him about the new trend and asked to see them on Monday.

 

Zack Sokol looks on as 15-year-old Saxon O’Connor adds the final rock to his tower near the Urangan pier. PHOTO: Alistair Brightman.
Zack Sokol looks on as 15-year-old Saxon O’Connor adds the final rock to his tower near the Urangan pier. PHOTO: Alistair Brightman.
fraser coast fraser coast news hervey bay positive news urangan urangan pier
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Theo’s mum issued heartfelt thanks for community’s efforts

        Theo’s mum issued heartfelt thanks for community’s efforts

        News “YOUR continuous support … helps us endure this very difficult time and the pain of not knowing what happened to Theo.”

        How ‘peculiar’ quirk influenced Greens’ preselection

        premium_icon How ‘peculiar’ quirk influenced Greens’ preselection

        Politics A CURRENT councillor says he is worried “anti-development, say no to everything”...

        Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        premium_icon Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        News Sparked by the USA’s Black Lives Matter movement.

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        News Live an inspired life with QCWA Ruth magazine