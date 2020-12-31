Pooch friendly movie session for all good dogs

DOG-FRIENDLY MOVIE: Bangalow Film Festival is inviting dogs and their owners to special screening of The Truffle Hunters. Photo courtesy: Sony Pictures

The Bangalow Film Festival is calling all dog owners to bring their beloved pooch along to a special movie screening next month.

On Sunday January 17 at 8pm at the Bangalow Showground, moviegoers and their dogs are invited to watch a special viewing of The Truffle Hunters.

The film follows a handful of men, 70 to 80 years young, in Piedmont, Italy, on the search for the elusive Alba truffle.

They're guided by a secret culture passed down through generations, as well as by the noses of their cherished and expertly trained dogs.

According to the festival organisers, this documentary subtly explores the devastating effects of climate change and deforestation on an age-old tradition through a visually stunning narrative that celebrates life and exalts the human spirit.

However, no matter how good a boy or girl you dog is, it's humans-only at the screening of The Dog Doc on Wednesday January 20, at 5pm in the A & I Hall, Bangalow.

The film is about Dr. Marty Goldstein, often called a maverick, a miracle-worker, and a quack in his work as a pioneer of integrative veterinary medicine.

By holistically treating animals after other vets have given up, Goldstein provides a last hope for pet owners with nothing left to lose.

Festival organisers said while they can't allow your pet inside the A & I Hall for our second pick for dog-lovers, The Dog Doc, "we bet you will change the way you see the care and welfare of your pet after watching this fascinating documentary."

More information at Bangalow Film Festival.