POLL: Would you pay more for milk?

VOTE IN OUR POLL: Dairy farmers are calling on major supermarkets to raise the prices of their generic milk brands. Would you pay more for your milk?

FOLLOWING a desperate plea calling for major supermarkets to raise the prices of generic milk brands last week, NSW Farmers are now asking Australians if they would pay more for their milk.

NSW Farmers dairy committee chair Colin Thompson said New Zealanders pay almost a dollar more for a single litre generic-label milk carton than Australian consumers, prompting the committee to ask why we can't pay more here.

"$1.50-a-litre milk prices would provide farmers with a reasonable return, it would create margin for processors, and it would be affordable for consumers," Mr Thompson said.

"If we take the New Zealand comparison example, 1 litre of private label milk retails at around $2.20, while here it is $1.30."

NSW Farmers have launched a poll on their social media accounts, and Mr Thompson said early poll results indicate more than 90 per cent of respondents support paying more for milk.

But what do you think?