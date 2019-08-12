Politics in the pub right from heart

INDIGENOUS leader Thomas Mayor will feature at Ngara Institute's Politics in the Pub from 7pm next Wednesday August 21 at the Mullumbimby Courthouse Hotel.

He will be presenting Indigenous People: A Real Voice in Australian Politics and explaining the the Uluru Statement process and his journey with it.

He will also give an overview of the current position in relation to the statement by the current Morrison Government.

The evening will be hosted by Indigenous educator Marcelle Townsend-Cross and local Arakwal custodian Delta Kay will present the Welcome to Country.

In 2017 Mr Mayor attended the Darwin Regional Constitutional Dialogue where he was elected to represent the region at the Uluru National Constitutional Convention.

Since its overwhelming endorsement, Thomas has tirelessly advocated for the proposals in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and is the author of Finding the Heart of the Nation - the journey of the Uluru Statement towards Voice, Treaty and Truth, which will be released in October. His book tells his story, the story of the Uluru Statement, and features remarkable Indigenous people that he met on his campaigning journey.