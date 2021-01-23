Politician’s stunning attack on cricket star

A Queensland Senator has launched into a vicious tirade against Dan Christian after the cricket star weighed into the Australia Day debate.

Australian politician Gerard Rennick has launched a stunning attack on cricket star Dan Christian after he criticised Scott Morrison for his controversial comments around Australia Day.

Christian was one of many in the cricket world - including Australian players Usman Khawaja and Megan Schutt - to hit out after the Prime Minister called for Cricket Australia to keep its nose out of politics.

CA is sticking firm in its decision to omit any reference to Australia Day in the lead-up to Big Bash games on Tuesday, instead billing them as "January 26" matches after consulting with Indigenous leaders on how best to mark the occasion.

Morrison is no fan of the move, telling Queensland's 4RO Radio: "A bit more focus on cricket, a little less focus on politics would be my message to Cricket Australia.

"I think that's pretty ordinary. But I mean, that's what they're putting on their press releases."

Morrison also faced severe backlash for saying: "You know on Australia Day, it's all about acknowledging how far we've come. When those 12 ships turned up in Sydney all those years ago, it wasn't a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels either."

Christian, who is Indigenous, criticised the Prime Minister on Friday, tweeting: "@ScottMorrisonMP read the room Mr Prime Minister. @CricketAus are leading the way because your government won't. There'll be millions of kids watching our @BBL games on the 26th January, and they'll see us taking a knee against racism, and promoting inclusion for all. Take note."

That sparked a stunning response from Rennick, a Liberal Senator in Queensland, who wrote: "Posted by a self-entitled, privileged, professional sportsman with a persecution complex.

"Maybe Dan Christian should read the federal budget. Billions are spent on assisting Aboriginals each year. Every day parliament starts it has to acknowledge past, present & future Aboriginal elders & the millions of dollars in land title royalties paid to Aboriginals are tax free.

"There is nothing inclusive about the actions of Cricket Australia vilifying Australians just because they are proud of their country. They shouldn't feel guilty or be afraid of celebrating Australia Day.

"You read the room Christian & show some respect to the millions of Australians who will be celebrating Australia Day, not watching BBL games.

"Unlike yourself, the majority of non-Indigenous Aussies, like the majority of Indigenous Aussies, just want to get along with each other.

"Injustices were carried out throughout our history, but the majority of immigrants to this nation were either fleeing persecution themselves or attempting to start a better life.

"Celebrating Australia Day is recognition of what a great country we have become and a chance to honour those who made it the country it is."

Midway through Rennick's tirade, Christian took the high road by replying: "Morning Senator. I don't need to read the budget, that's above my pay grade. I'm purely supporting @CricketAus stance to change the date to a day that isn't the anniversary of the beginning of the attempted genocide of our First Nations people. That's all champ. Enjoy your day."

Christian has played 19 one-day internationals for Australia and 16 T20s to go with 83 first class matches and 119 List A appearances across a professional career spanning 15 years.

He has become a T20 gun for hire in domestic leagues around the world and this summer is playing for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

