Two police officers were allegedly assaulted during an arrest in Galiwinku
Crime

Cop’s head split open in ‘delporable’ attack

17th Nov 2018 1:59 PM

Authorities in the Northern Territory have condemned a "deplorable" attack on two police officers yesterday.

During an arrest in North East Arnhem Land yesterday, a female officer was allegedly punched in the face repeatedly by a 23-year-old man.

When her colleague rushed to her aid, he was allegedly attacked by an 18-year-old man and suffered significant injuries as a result.

Warning: Graphic image

 

NT Police said the male officer's forehead was split open in the "deplorable and shocking" alleged assault, which occurred in Galiwinku on Friday morning.

"Police are committed to keeping the community safe but they should be able to go home safely to their loved ones after every shift," Assistant Commissioner Narelle Beer said.

"To hear that one of our members was repeatedly punched in the face is deplorable and shocking."

The two officers required treatment in hospital for the injuries. The men were arrested and are expected to face serious charges of assaulting police.

