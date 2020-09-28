Menu
A man has been charged after allegedly having his dog unrestrained in a popular park.
Crime

Police unleash action over alleged unrestrained pooch

Liana Turner
28th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
A MAN has been charged after he was allegedly caught with his dog off lead in Byron Bay.

Police will allege they were patrolling Apex Park about 12.45pm on Friday when they saw a man in the park with a large dog which was not restrained by a lead.

Police said in a statement they spoke to the man and, after making some inquiries, they issued him with a court attendance notice for being the owner of a dog not under control in a public place.

They will allege they received further information which resulted in the man being issued with a move on direction.

He was told not to return to Apex Park or the Main Beach Car Park in Byron Bay for a six hour period.
He is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on October 19.

