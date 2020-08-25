Police track down alleged child sex offender after 22 years

A MAN will reappear in court today after being extradited from Queensland on two outstanding warrants for alleged historic child sex offences.

In June last year, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad received information relating to an investigation from 1998, over allegations a young girl - then aged between 13 and 14 - had been sexually abused by a man who was known to her.

Detectives conducted numerous inquiries to locate a man they believed could assist with inquiries, however, he was not located at the time.

As a result, two NSW arrest warrants were issued in April 1999.

Earlier this year, detectives received information the man - now aged 44 - was residing interstate, and following further inquiries, he was arrested by officers from Queensland Police on Thursday, June 18.

The man appeared Brisbane Magistrates Court, where Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad detectives applied for and were granted his extradition to NSW.

He was escorted to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with two outstanding warrants for child sex offences.

The man was also charged with nine additional offences including six counts of aggravated indecent assault (victim under the age of 16 years), four counts of sexual intercourse with person 10 or over and under 16 years, and detain for advantage without causing injury to victim.

He appeared at Lismore Local Court on June 19, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.