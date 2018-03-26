Menu
Login
Sport

Suspect drone taken down near Games zone

Police said the drone was flying a few hundred metres from a Games exclusion zone. Picture: File photo
Police said the drone was flying a few hundred metres from a Games exclusion zone. Picture: File photo
by Greg Stolz

POLICE have taken down a suspect drone flying near a Commonwealth Games venue.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski revealed the bust at a media conference on the Gold Coast today.

He said a drone flying a few hundred metres from a Games exclusion zone was detected by police on Sunday night.

"We were able to take down that operator and refer the matter to CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority) for breaches committed by that person operating that unmanned aerial vehicle," he said.

Police are equipped with anti-drone guns which take control of the aircraft's operating systems.

Mr Gollschewski said the massive security blitz meant the Gold Coast would be no place to 'play up' over the Games.

Topics:  commonwealth games drone editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Five acts to 'discover' at Bluesfest 2018

Five acts to 'discover' at Bluesfest 2018

FROM a Solomon Island pipes band to a folk all-female harmony quartet, the festival has many acts to enjoy live.

Chance for your school to adopt a dolphin

ADOPT A DOLPHIN: Care for dolphins week competition for schools.

Adopt a dolphin for your school.

Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame, has released his third solo album Hully Gully. Supplied by Chrissie Vincent PR. Please credit photo to Bleddyn Butcher.

He's coming to play locally with his band in April

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

BYRON ARREST: Man arrested in Byron CBD. An axe was handed to police by witnesses.

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

Local Partners