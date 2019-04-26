Police still looking for clues following fatal crash

Did you see or have information about this incident in 2018?

Did you see or have information about this incident in 2018?

Strike Force KIOWA has re-appealed for assistance in locating the occupants of a truck, that may be able to provide information regarding a fatal motor vehicle crash near Grafton in 2018.

About 7.45pm on Sunday, December 9, 2018 a vehicle was travelling south on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, when it left the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled. Two men in the car died at the scene. A female passenger was also injured in the crash.

Can you identify this truck? Coffs/Clarence Police

A nearby traffic camera south of the location showed an Isuzu Pantech Truck travelling down the Pacific Highway near the time of the incident.

Police believe the occupants of the truck may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the vehicle is urged to contact Grafton Police on 66420222.