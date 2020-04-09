Menu
A man has been shot by police after an apparent armed carjacking attempt near a train station, with another person also believed to have been stabbed.
Crime

SEE THE PHOTOS: Police shoot man after carjack stabbing

by Thomas Chamberlin, Elise Williams and Patrick Billings
9th Apr 2020 4:39 PM
POLICE have shot an alleged car jacker in Brisbane this afternoon.

The Courier-Mail has been told the man was at the Oxley train station and had been involved in a car jacking with a knife.

The man allegedly attempted to carjack a Jaguar sedan before he fled in the car he was travelling in, a Toyota Camry sedan.

The alleged offender then fled the scene on foot to a carpark around 50m further along Oxley Station Road where he attempted to carjack a further two cars, including a Mercedes Benz.

A pair of smashed up cars on Englefield Rd. Picture: Marc Robertson
A pair of smashed up cars on Englefield Rd. Picture: Marc Robertson

Traffic branch officers are understood to have shot the man.

It's understood one person has been stabbed and seriously injured.

The crime scene extends across multiple streets of Oxley.

The Courier-Mail has been told the man was shot in the chest and leg.

Specialist police arrived shortly after and did tactical first aid on the man.

The man has been taken to hospital.

Paramedics see to a patient at the scene. Picture: Marc Robertson
Paramedics see to a patient at the scene. Picture: Marc Robertson

Originally published as Police shoot man after alleged carjacking at Oxley

Just In

