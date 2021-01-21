Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police shoot dead knife-wielding man

by Anthony Piovesan
21st Jan 2021 12:40 PM
Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in the state’s east on Thursday morning.
Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in the state’s east on Thursday morning.

Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in Victoria's east on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the incident at the intersection of Baths Road and Strzelecki Highway at Mirboo North about 7.40am.

Investigators were told a man armed with a knife made threats to another man, before stealing his silver Audi station wagon.

Police then received reports of a vehicle, believed to be the stolen Audi, driving erratically in the Drouin area shortly before 9am.

Police have shot a knife-wielding man following a pursuit in Drouin. Picture: Reid Buttler/ 9News.
Police have shot a knife-wielding man following a pursuit in Drouin. Picture: Reid Buttler/ 9News.


Officers attempted to stop the car before it collided.

It is believed the man then produced an "edged weapon" and was shot by police.

"The man has since died," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"The investigation is in its infancy, detectives from the Homicide Squad will investigate to determine the exact circumstances on behalf of the Coroner, which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police shoot dead knife-wielding man

More Stories

crime editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        Premium Content Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        News Transport for NSW has recognised the signals will delay traffic into Byron Bay from the western side of the interchange.

        • 21st Jan 2021 11:30 AM
        Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Premium Content Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Crime Police charged the 28-year-old following a traffic stop on the North Coast.

        Free drink, cool new park: Perks of a bypassed town

        Premium Content Free drink, cool new park: Perks of a bypassed town

        News Woodburn is playing a key role in saving lives these school holidays

        Qld Origin team's raucous party at luxury Byron house

        Premium Content Qld Origin team's raucous party at luxury Byron house

        News The owner of the property landed in court over a dispute with police