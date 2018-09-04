Menu
Login
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Police sergeant suspended over shoplifting accusations

4th Sep 2018 4:51 PM

A SERGEANT with the Queensland Police Service is due to appear in a Mackay court accused of eight counts of shoplifting.

The 50-year-old man from the Central Region has been suspended from service, according to a statement from police.

He's being investigated "in relation to unlawfully taking property from a supermarket on multiple occasions".

The officer has been issued with a Notice to Appear over eight counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

He's due to face Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.

This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated, QPS stated.

It said it was "committed to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability" and the public was always informed when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

mackay court mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Youths learn SES ropes

    Youths learn SES ropes

    News MULLUM students learnt the safety ropes as part of the school's SES cadet program.

    • 4th Sep 2018 4:24 PM
    Celebrity chefs help Matt Damon Buy A Lady A Drink

    Celebrity chefs help Matt Damon Buy A Lady A Drink

    News Chefs cook up support for actor's clean water campaign.

    The families being pushed out of Sydney

    The families being pushed out of Sydney

    Property The families being pushed out of Sydney

    Tales of inspiring humans

    Tales of inspiring humans

    News Byron Film Festival set ti inspire

    Local Partners