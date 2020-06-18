Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who masturbated in front of children in Mackay. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who masturbated in front of children in Mackay. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

Police seek man who performed sex act near children

Steph Allen
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking for a very thin man who allegedly masturbated in front of children outside a Mackay complex.

It is alleged that about 4.45pm on Monday, a man masturbated in front of children who were seated nearby outside a complex on Bridge Rd.

More Stories:

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

TRUE CRIME: Eight chilling crimes that rocked Mackay

The man is described as caucasian and very thin, and is believed to be aged between 30 and 40-years-old.

He was described as having a goatee beard, and was wearing dark grey pants and a black shirt at the time of the offence.

Police are currently inquiring about CCTV footage to help identify the man.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the man is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

More Stories

bridge road cctv footage indecent exposure mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How residents are feeling about the council’s services

        premium_icon How residents are feeling about the council’s services

        Council News THE results across various areas were noticeably different to the previous community survey.

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ fuels demand for acreages near Byron

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ fuels demand for acreages near Byron

        Property Stunning country estate just south of Byron Bay

        $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        News The dam would help to secure the region's future water supply

        5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        premium_icon 5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        News New dam, recycled water projects, desalination plant on the table